Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to C$44.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE CCJ opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. Cameco has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cameco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Cameco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.