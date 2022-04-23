Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Price Target to C$1.70

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.10 to C$1.70 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS QUTIF opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.85.
Questor Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Questor Technology (QUTIF)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.