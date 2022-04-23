Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Price Target to C$1.70

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.10 to C$1.70 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS QUTIF opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

