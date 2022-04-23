Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$96.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEM. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$98.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$91.64.

TSE:AEM opened at C$75.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$58.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.95. The stock has a market cap of C$34.56 billion and a PE ratio of 27.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99. Also, Director Sean Boyd acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$66.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at C$11,899,455.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

