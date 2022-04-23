Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$54.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$52.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.68.

NYSE TECK opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. Teck Resources has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after acquiring an additional 639,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,127 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

