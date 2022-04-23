Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$9.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$6.99 and a 1-year high of C$9.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.86.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$209.79 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.49%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,050. Also, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total transaction of C$347,233.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457,166 shares in the company, valued at C$3,648,184.68. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,913 shares of company stock worth $616,849.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

