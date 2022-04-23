Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Price Target to C$1.30

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUFGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 2.53. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 33.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

