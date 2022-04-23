Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$9.00

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on MMX. Raymond James raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$5.82.
Maverix Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
