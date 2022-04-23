Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.89.

CDPYF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. 3,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0957 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

