Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$175.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$180.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$155.32.

CNR stock opened at C$156.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$109.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.77. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$171.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$160.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$158.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.733 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 35.70%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at C$321,766.39. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total transaction of C$1,244,781.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,016,826.07. Insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

