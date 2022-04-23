Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $224,337,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,597. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

