Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.76 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 833,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.