Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.14). Canopy Growth posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

CGC stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

