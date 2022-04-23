Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63.
