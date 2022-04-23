CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $473.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.02. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

