CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

CTRE stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 148.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,004,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth about $542,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

