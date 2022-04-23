Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will post $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $50.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,620%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $15.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $23.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,677,000 after acquiring an additional 399,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,912 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. 25,671,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,689,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

