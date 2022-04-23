Casper Hits Market Cap of $345.50 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 1% against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $345.50 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.26 or 0.07462542 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00039326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,659.63 or 1.00113708 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,816,460,640 coins and its circulating supply is 4,535,411,080 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.