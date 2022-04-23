Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $15.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.30. 5,053,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,384. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.78.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

