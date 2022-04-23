Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

CLS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE CLS opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. Celestica has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

