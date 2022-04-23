Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium.

