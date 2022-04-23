Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Up 4.9%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 4,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 306,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $2,621,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)
Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium.
