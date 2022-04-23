Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Up 4.9%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 4,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 306,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $2,621,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium.

