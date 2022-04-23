Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) will report $22.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Cellectis posted sales of $27.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $77.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $144.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $125.60 million, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $152.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $3.78. 74,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1,066.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

