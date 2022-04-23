Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) to post sales of $117.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.94 million. Celsius posted sales of $50.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $545.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.53 million to $592.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $783.34 million, with estimates ranging from $648.14 million to $900.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celsius.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 812,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. Celsius has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.58 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 121.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.