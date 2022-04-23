Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 361,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $9.49 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -7.30.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

