CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CESDF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.27.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

