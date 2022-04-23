C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of C&F Financial stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C&F Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in C&F Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

