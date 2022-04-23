Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of CTHR stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 58,465 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
