Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 58,465 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

