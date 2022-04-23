ChartEx (CHART) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $773.00

ChartEx (CHART) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $88,560.98 and $773.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.85 or 0.07413887 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,407.15 or 0.99991542 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

