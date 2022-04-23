Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

