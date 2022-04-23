Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCMGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.