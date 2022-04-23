Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $299.91

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.91 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.40). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 328 ($4.27), with a volume of 349,032 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.62) to GBX 360 ($4.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 360 ($4.68) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 316.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 300.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £904.69 million and a P/E ratio of 22.19.

In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 158,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.20), for a total value of £513,243.77 ($667,764.47).

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

