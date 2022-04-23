Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.85 Million

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) to report sales of $21.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.60 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $22.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $88.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $90.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $93.85 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $96.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 28.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial stock remained flat at $$47.30 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $220.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.