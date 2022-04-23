Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) to report sales of $21.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.60 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $22.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $88.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $90.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $93.85 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $96.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 28.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial stock remained flat at $$47.30 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $220.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.