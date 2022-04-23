Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 251,601 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $63,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,160,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,255,726. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $316.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.27.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.