China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

COE opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.72. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

