Choate Investment Advisors Invests $113,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of IXJ opened at $85.58 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $79.46 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.94.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

