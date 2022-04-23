Choate Investment Advisors Invests $28,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,271,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,384 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $157,699,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,478 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

