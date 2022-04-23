Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 58.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,546,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,596,000 after purchasing an additional 815,886 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $170.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.65 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

