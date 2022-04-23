Choate Investment Advisors Sells 3,500 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,759,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 115.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17.

