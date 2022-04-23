Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,257 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

