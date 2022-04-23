CHP Merger (NASDAQ:CHPM) Shares Down 0.1%

CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 110,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 112,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Get CHP Merger alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 9.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,786,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after buying an additional 151,340 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 311.9% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after buying an additional 1,025,712 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 1,161.2% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,166,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 1,074,308 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 20.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,076,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 759,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 408,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.