Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,727,000 after acquiring an additional 166,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,349,000 after purchasing an additional 249,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.85. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

