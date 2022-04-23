Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $632.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) will report $632.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $647.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $617.70 million. Cimpress reported sales of $578.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.36 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CMPR traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,469. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.49. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $122.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 36.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 144.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

