Citigroup Cuts trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $2.50

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $2.65 to $2.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRVG. StockNews.com started coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded trivago from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.98.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $760.37 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.68. trivago has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.17.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of trivago by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in trivago by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in trivago by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in trivago by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in trivago by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after buying an additional 1,800,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

