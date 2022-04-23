Citigroup Increases ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $149.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price target on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $144.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $154.98.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 5.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 159,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 33.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

