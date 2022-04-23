Citigroup Lowers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $355.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $386.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.37.

MSFT stock opened at $274.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,952,329,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

