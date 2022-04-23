Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stake Raised by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,991 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citizens were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIZN. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth $748,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens alerts:

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Citizens in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.17. 7,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.02. Citizens Holding has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 14.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Citizens Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.