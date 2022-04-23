City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $78.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.59. City has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in City by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in City by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in City by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in City by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in City by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

