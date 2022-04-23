ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.41. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a PE ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ClearOne by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 245,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ClearOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

