Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWAN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.70.

CWAN opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 433,947 shares of company stock worth $7,383,866 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.