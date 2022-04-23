CloakCoin (CLOAK) 1-Day Volume Tops $820.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $820.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00003211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009140 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,829,466 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.