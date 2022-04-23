Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,136,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,547. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

